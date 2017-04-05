How Twitter for Websites widgets respect users’ privacy

When you view Twitter content or Twitter products integrated into other websites using Twitter for Websites, Twitter may receive information including the web page you visited, your IP address, browser type, operating system, and cookie information. This information helps us to improve our products and services, including personalized suggestions and personalized ads . Learn more about the information we receive and how we use it in our privacy policy and cookies use .

To protect privacy, we never associate this web browsing history with users’ names, email addresses, phone numbers, or Twitter handles, and we delete, obfuscate, or aggregate it after no longer than 30 days, as explained in our Privacy Policy .

What privacy options do website publishers have?¶

You may choose whether Twitter widgets on your site help to tailor content and suggestions for Twitter users. You can opt out of having information from your website used for personalization by following the instructions below.

Include the following snippet within the <meta> and <link> elements on your pages that include Twitter for Websites widgets:

<meta name="twitter:dnt" content="on">

You may also opt-out of this data use for a specific widget, and can do so by setting the optional data-dnt parameter to be true, as shown in the example below: